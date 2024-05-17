Outsunny Foldable Firewood Log Holder Wood Storage Rack Outdoor

Something special, yet a little bit different, for this season - this firewood log holder from Outsunny. It features a bear and tree design on both size, much resembling a Winter scene. Made from metal, the structure is tough and resistant to rust for prolonged use. Bottom is formed into an arc design to make the log storage space more efficient, so you can stack more logs in the same amount of space. Comes complete with a base to elevate it from ground.