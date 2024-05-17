Outsunny Firewood Log Rack Fireplace Log Holder with Handles Outdoor

This simple firewood log rack, from Outsunny, will hold all your wood chunks together safely. It's ideal for keeping by the fireside or outdoors. Perfect for the patio, garden, yard or indoors near the fireplace. It has a large capacity and stands off the ground to allow wind flow. With compact size, space-saving and convenient to transport. Decorative and functional, it is a must-have accessory in your wood burning.