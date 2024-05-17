Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Firewood Log Rack Fireplace Log Holder with Handles Outdoor
image 1 of Outsunny Firewood Log Rack Fireplace Log Holder with Handles Outdoorimage 2 of Outsunny Firewood Log Rack Fireplace Log Holder with Handles Outdoorimage 3 of Outsunny Firewood Log Rack Fireplace Log Holder with Handles Outdoorimage 4 of Outsunny Firewood Log Rack Fireplace Log Holder with Handles Outdoorimage 5 of Outsunny Firewood Log Rack Fireplace Log Holder with Handles Outdoor

Outsunny Firewood Log Rack Fireplace Log Holder with Handles Outdoor

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£27.99

£27.99/each

Outsunny Firewood Log Rack Fireplace Log Holder with Handles Outdoor
This simple firewood log rack, from Outsunny, will hold all your wood chunks together safely. It's ideal for keeping by the fireside or outdoors. Perfect for the patio, garden, yard or indoors near the fireplace. It has a large capacity and stands off the ground to allow wind flow. With compact size, space-saving and convenient to transport. Decorative and functional, it is a must-have accessory in your wood burning.
Designed with cute bear and tree patternDuo frame design, formed of the outer squareInner curved holder, holds the wood logs together

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here