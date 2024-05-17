PawHut Cat Tree Activity Centre Scratching Post With Toys 4-tier Beige

Stimulate your cat's natural instincts in a fun and safe way with a 114 cm cat tower from PawHut. It's a multi-use activity center with scratching post, cat house, multiple perches, dangling toy, and spring-loaded pom for extra enjoyment. Cat scratching posts benefit both pets and owners by providing an acceptable release for an animal's natural instincts while saving carpets and household furniture from damage. They provide a comfortable haven for security and rest.