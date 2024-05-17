Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut 8 Piece Cat Shelves Set with Cat House, 3 Perches
image 1 of PawHut 8 Piece Cat Shelves Set with Cat House, 3 Perchesimage 2 of PawHut 8 Piece Cat Shelves Set with Cat House, 3 Perchesimage 3 of PawHut 8 Piece Cat Shelves Set with Cat House, 3 Perchesimage 4 of PawHut 8 Piece Cat Shelves Set with Cat House, 3 Perchesimage 5 of PawHut 8 Piece Cat Shelves Set with Cat House, 3 Perches

PawHut 8 Piece Cat Shelves Set with Cat House, 3 Perches

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£99.99

£99.99/each

PawHut 8 Piece Cat Shelves Set with Cat House, 3 Perches
Have pets with limited space? That's not a problem, thanks to this PawHut cat shelf set. Designed to utilise your wall, it leaves plenty of floor space to use. With multiple platforms and a cat house, all at different levels, pets will enjoy jumping from one spot to the other. A multilayer structure for durability, it's covered with comfortable padding, creating a smooth and snug resting spot that pets will love. Fill their days with excitement and comfort, improving their quality of life.
Soft and plush machine washable padsCat house with three holes for better climbingThree cat scratchers save furniture

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here