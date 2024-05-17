PawHut 8 Piece Cat Shelves Set with Cat House, 3 Perches

Have pets with limited space? That's not a problem, thanks to this PawHut cat shelf set. Designed to utilise your wall, it leaves plenty of floor space to use. With multiple platforms and a cat house, all at different levels, pets will enjoy jumping from one spot to the other. A multilayer structure for durability, it's covered with comfortable padding, creating a smooth and snug resting spot that pets will love. Fill their days with excitement and comfort, improving their quality of life.