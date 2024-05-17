PawHut Foldable Wooden Pet Gate with 3 Panels 2 Support Feet for S Dogs

With this PawHut dog fence, keeping pets in one area is safe and simple. Made from MDF and steel it's strong and durable, whilst the support feet keep it stable and balanced, ensuring it stays up right. Consisting of three panels, it's fixed together with strong hinges the shape can be changed to suit different sized rooms. When not in use, fold the gate to store and save space. It's a brilliant way to make sure pets won't go to places they shouldn't.