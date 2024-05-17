PawHut Pet Sofa Dog Chair Cat Couch with Storage, Cushion - Light Blue

Bring comfort into your pet's life whilst keeping you home tidy, thanks to this stylish raised dog bed from PawHut. It's made with a wooden frame in a roomy size design, and features a hidden storage compartment which is accessable by the lift-up seat. Velvet upholstery is smooth to the touch, with a cushion seat so your pet can relax comfortably. It's finished with four legs which provide balance and elevate the frame.