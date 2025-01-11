PawHut DIY Pet Playpen Metal Wire Fence Guinea Pig Small Animals Cage

Ensure pets are kept in a safe place whilst allowing them to be comfortable with this PawHut guinea pig cage. Made from metal with rounded edges to protect your animals from harm, the spacious design is ideal for small animals, including rabbits, guinea pigs etc. In a customizable design, you can set this rabbit cage up however you wish, and it has plenty of space for your pets to move about freely without feeling caged in. Simply connect via the sides and edges and secure. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size

Keeps small animals safe and together. Customizable shape rat cage. 36H x 106L x 73Wcm. Not for large dogs. Cable ties included.

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD