Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut DIY Pet Playpen Metal Wire Fence Guinea Pig Small Animals Cage

PawHut DIY Pet Playpen Metal Wire Fence Guinea Pig Small Animals Cage

1 stars (1 Reviews)

Write a review

£20.99

£20.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

PawHut DIY Pet Playpen Metal Wire Fence Guinea Pig Small Animals Cage
Ensure pets are kept in a safe place whilst allowing them to be comfortable with this PawHut guinea pig cage. Made from metal with rounded edges to protect your animals from harm, the spacious design is ideal for small animals, including rabbits, guinea pigs etc. In a customizable design, you can set this rabbit cage up however you wish, and it has plenty of space for your pets to move about freely without feeling caged in. Simply connect via the sides and edges and secure.Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size
Keeps small animals safe and together.Customizable shape rat cage.36H x 106L x 73Wcm. Not for large dogs. Cable ties included.
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here