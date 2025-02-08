PawHut Dog Crate Furniture End Table Lockable for Large Dogs

This PawHut dog crate cage, fused with a side table, is perfect for when you need pets to stay put. It's a spacious crate with a cushioned bottom for added comfort, whilst the steel wire keeps their space well ventilated and it also lets them look out, so they don't feel trapped. The latch keeps them securely inside, giving you peace of mind. Finished with a wide top, which can be used for displaying your favourite pieces, bringing style into your home. Something for you and pets to enjoy. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size

- With a cushion, machine washable as a whole; - A nightstand or side table and crate in one; - Front entrance makes it easy to enter and exit;

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD