BHS Bella 2 Light Wall Light, Silver

The Bella wall light is the perfect luxury fitting for a home. Two gently curved arms support the opulent crystal glass shades, capturing the radiant light expressed from beneath them and reflecting it across the space. The chrome finish adds a sleek look to the light, great for blending into many different interiors with ease, particularly perfect for a living room, dining room, or hallway as a picturesque and charming feature.
Sleek chrome finishIdeal for a hallway or living roomGlamourous design

