image 1 of BHS Jute Easy Fit Light Shade, Natural
image 1 of BHS Jute Easy Fit Light Shade, Naturalimage 2 of BHS Jute Easy Fit Light Shade, Naturalimage 3 of BHS Jute Easy Fit Light Shade, Naturalimage 4 of BHS Jute Easy Fit Light Shade, Naturalimage 5 of BHS Jute Easy Fit Light Shade, Natural

BHS Jute Easy Fit Light Shade, Natural

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

BHS Jute Easy Fit Light Shade, Natural
The Jute Easy Fit Light Shade in Natural is such a versatile light; with the earthy, natural colour you can guarantee that this shade will suit most home interiors. Featuring an easy fit function, you can redecorate your home super quickly and efficiently.
Cylindrical designNatural colour emits bohemian vibesEasy fit shade feature

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here