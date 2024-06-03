Teamson Kids Twinkle Stars Princess 18" Doll Fancy Closet with 3 Hangers

Take your child's dolls with you on the go with the Olivia's Little World Twinkle Stars Princess Jogging Stroller. This purple baby doll stroller features a star print fabric seat and canopy to keep your little one's dolls and figurines protected from the elements while outdoors. Equipped with an adjustable handle, seatbelt, retractable canopy, storage basket, and footrest, this stroller is designed to ensure that your child and their dolls are comfortable. Three all-terrain plastic tires allow your child to stroll with ease. The foldable construction allows for quick setup and easy storage when playtime is over. Add this baby doll stroller to your child's toy collection alone or with other items from the Twinkle Stars Princess collection to make playtime more magical. This durable stroller features an iron frame and washable polyester linen fabric and is suitable for 16" to 18" dolls or plush friends. The Olivia's Little World Twinkle Stars Princess Jogging Stroller is recommended for children 3 years and older and measures 24" x 13" x 21.25". Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure.