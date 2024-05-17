image 1 of BHS Fion 1 Light Recessed, Brass
BHS Fion 1 Light Recessed, Brass

BHS Fion 1 Light Recessed, Brass
The Fion Circular IP65 Tiltable Downlight in Satin Brass is a practical and chic addition your lighting look. The satin brass finish of this water resistant downlight brings a stunning vintage motif to a modern aesthetic.
Vintage satin brass finishSuitable for the shower with an IP65 ratingPractical adjustable angle

