Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Marley Table Lamp, Silver
image 1 of BHS Marley Table Lamp, Silverimage 2 of BHS Marley Table Lamp, Silverimage 3 of BHS Marley Table Lamp, Silverimage 4 of BHS Marley Table Lamp, Silverimage 5 of BHS Marley Table Lamp, Silver

BHS Marley Table Lamp, Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£55.00

£55.00/each

BHS Marley Table Lamp, Silver
The Marley table lamp is the perfect piece for a bedroom or living room, retaining a minimalistic yet stunning style as a bedside table lamp. The chrome base appears sleek, modern and luxurious against a legion of different interior decors, supporting a grey lamp shade which shields the intense light beam from behind it, creating a natural soft hue to illuminate a space. A pull cord switch adds to the practicality of the piece, as the switch can simply be tugged in order to turn the lamp on and off.
Sleek silver chromeNatural lamp shade creates soft atmosphereElegant pull-cord switch

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here