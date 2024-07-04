BHS Tilly Touch Sensitive Table Lamp, Brass

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

A beautiful vintage-style accent in any room, the Tilly Touch Sensitive Table Lamp features a beautiful satin brass body with a simple touch feature that allows you to control the lamp with ease. The large, cylindrical shade has a brass tint, allowing the candle-like light within to project a soothing, warm glow through your room, making it perfect for any bedroom or living room.

A beautiful vintage-style accent in any room, the Tilly Touch Sensitive Table Lamp features a beautiful satin brass body with a simple touch feature that allows you to control the lamp with ease. The large, cylindrical shade has a brass tint, allowing the candle-like light within to project a soothing, warm glow through your room, making it perfect for any bedroom or living room.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.