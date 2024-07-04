Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Tilly Touch Sensitive Table Lamp, Brass
image 1 of BHS Tilly Touch Sensitive Table Lamp, Brassimage 2 of BHS Tilly Touch Sensitive Table Lamp, Brassimage 3 of BHS Tilly Touch Sensitive Table Lamp, Brassimage 4 of BHS Tilly Touch Sensitive Table Lamp, Brassimage 5 of BHS Tilly Touch Sensitive Table Lamp, Brass

BHS Tilly Touch Sensitive Table Lamp, Brass

£35.00

A beautiful vintage-style accent in any room, the Tilly Touch Sensitive Table Lamp features a beautiful satin brass body with a simple touch feature that allows you to control the lamp with ease. The large, cylindrical shade has a brass tint, allowing the candle-like light within to project a soothing, warm glow through your room, making it perfect for any bedroom or living room.
Minimalistic designContemporary antique brass finishTouch sensitive on/off

