BHS Soni Table Lamp, Silver

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This Soni table lamp retains a classic and minimalistic style, expressing an opulent feel across a room which is ideal for a living room or bedroom in particular to illuminate the area in luxurious luminosity. A chrome finish gives a glossy sheen to the light, allowing it to adapt to many kinds of interior due to the modest and understated look. The opal glass shades compliment the finish on the curved base, creating a truly gorgeous piece which is perfect for any home.

This Soni table lamp retains a classic and minimalistic style, expressing an opulent feel across a room which is ideal for a living room or bedroom in particular to illuminate the area in luxurious luminosity. A chrome finish gives a glossy sheen to the light, allowing it to adapt to many kinds of interior due to the modest and understated look. The opal glass shades compliment the finish on the curved base, creating a truly gorgeous piece which is perfect for any home.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.