BHS Soni Table Lamp, Silver

BHS Soni Table Lamp, Silver
This Soni table lamp retains a classic and minimalistic style, expressing an opulent feel across a room which is ideal for a living room or bedroom in particular to illuminate the area in luxurious luminosity. A chrome finish gives a glossy sheen to the light, allowing it to adapt to many kinds of interior due to the modest and understated look. The opal glass shades compliment the finish on the curved base, creating a truly gorgeous piece which is perfect for any home.
Relaxing accent lightingOpal glass globe shadesSleek chrome finish

