image 1 of BHS Hunda Outdoor Spike Light, Black
image 1 of BHS Hunda Outdoor Spike Light, Blackimage 2 of BHS Hunda Outdoor Spike Light, Blackimage 3 of BHS Hunda Outdoor Spike Light, Blackimage 4 of BHS Hunda Outdoor Spike Light, Blackimage 5 of BHS Hunda Outdoor Spike Light, Black

BHS Hunda Outdoor Spike Light, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

BHS Hunda Outdoor Spike Light, Black
Elevate your garden lighting with the Hunda Outdoor Adjustable Spike Light in Black. With its sleek design and adjustable features this energy efficient outdoor light offers both style and practicality.
Modern black finishWater resistant IP44 ratedPractical adjustable angle

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here