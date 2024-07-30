Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Smithe Outdoor Up and Down Wall Light, Black
image 1 of BHS Smithe Outdoor Up and Down Wall Light, Blackimage 2 of BHS Smithe Outdoor Up and Down Wall Light, Blackimage 3 of BHS Smithe Outdoor Up and Down Wall Light, Blackimage 4 of BHS Smithe Outdoor Up and Down Wall Light, Blackimage 5 of BHS Smithe Outdoor Up and Down Wall Light, Black

BHS Smithe Outdoor Up and Down Wall Light, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£23.00

£23.00/each

BHS Smithe Outdoor Up and Down Wall Light, Black
Light up your outdoor setting with the Smithe Up and Down Outdoor Wall Light in classic black, offering a minimalist aesthetic due to its simplistic design. Its durable IP44 rated construction and black finish make it a versatile and practical lighting solution for illuminating your outdoor areas.
IP44 rated for water resistanceUp and down lighting designModern black finish

View all Garden Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here