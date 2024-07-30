Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Dark Grey
image 1 of BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Dark Greyimage 2 of BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Dark Greyimage 3 of BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Dark Greyimage 4 of BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Dark Greyimage 5 of BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Dark Grey

BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Dark Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£35.00

£35.00/each

BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Dark Grey
Brighten up your outdoor setting with the Jared Outdoor Wall Light featuring a PIR sensor in anthracite, offering modern style and security lighting. Its anthracite finish, IP44 rating and motion-activated sensor make it a practical and stylish addition to your outdoor decor.
IP65 rated for water resistanceFeatures a PIR motion sensorModern anthracite finish

View all Garden Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here