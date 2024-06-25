Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Soni 3 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Silver
image 1 of BHS Soni 3 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Silverimage 2 of BHS Soni 3 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Silverimage 3 of BHS Soni 3 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Silverimage 4 of BHS Soni 3 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Silverimage 5 of BHS Soni 3 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Silver

BHS Soni 3 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£70.00

£70.00/each

BHS Soni 3 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Silver
Finished in chrome, the Soni Small Flush Ceiling Light features a beautiful arrangement of 3 swirling chrome arms that create a romantic display in your home. Finished in chrome, each arm holds a soft opal shade, diffusing the light within to provide a soothing, ambient glow and a calming atmosphere.
Flush lighting is ideal for low ceilingsClassy alabaster shadesTimeless chrome finish

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here