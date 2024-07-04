image 1 of BHS Glow Kid's Clouds Mobile Shade, Yellow
image 1 of BHS Glow Kid's Clouds Mobile Shade, Yellowimage 2 of BHS Glow Kid's Clouds Mobile Shade, Yellowimage 3 of BHS Glow Kid's Clouds Mobile Shade, Yellowimage 4 of BHS Glow Kid's Clouds Mobile Shade, Yellowimage 5 of BHS Glow Kid's Clouds Mobile Shade, Yellow

BHS Glow Kid's Clouds Mobile Shade, Yellow

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

BHS Glow Kid's Clouds Mobile Shade, Yellow
Brighten your space with the enchanting Glow Clouds Mobile Easy Fit Shade in Ochre. The ochre finish of this mobile shade is a stunning way of adding a colourful accent to any room.
Beautiful ochre finishQuick and simple to installPlayful cloud design

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here