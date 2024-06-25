BHS Steel Diner Easy Fit Light Shade, Navy

A refined industrial piece, the Steel Diner Easyfit Shade in Navy gives your kitchen a deep pop of colour with a diner cap design that projects a warm light from within down into your space ÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã…â€œ the perfect addition to your kitchen lighting arrangements.