Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Landon Easy Fit Light Shade, White
image 1 of BHS Landon Easy Fit Light Shade, Whiteimage 2 of BHS Landon Easy Fit Light Shade, Whiteimage 3 of BHS Landon Easy Fit Light Shade, Whiteimage 4 of BHS Landon Easy Fit Light Shade, Whiteimage 5 of BHS Landon Easy Fit Light Shade, White

BHS Landon Easy Fit Light Shade, White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£60.00

£60.00/each

BHS Landon Easy Fit Light Shade, White
The Landon Easyfit Shade in White features an artistic assortment of folded fabric segments that allow the light within to glow through, providing your interior with a cosy mood and a contemporary look ÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã…â€œ ideal for bedroom mood lighting.
Pristine white finishEasy to fit shade functionAbstract silhouette

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here