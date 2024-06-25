BHS Landon Easy Fit Light Shade, White

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Landon Easyfit Shade in White features an artistic assortment of folded fabric segments that allow the light within to glow through, providing your interior with a cosy mood and a contemporary look ÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã…â€œ ideal for bedroom mood lighting.

The Landon Easyfit Shade in White features an artistic assortment of folded fabric segments that allow the light within to glow through, providing your interior with a cosy mood and a contemporary look ÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã…â€œ ideal for bedroom mood lighting.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.