BHS Mira 5 Light Ceiling Light with Natural Shades, Silver

Perfect for a clean, crisp home interior and anyone who is looking for a mix of traditionalism and modernism; we have the Mira Semi Flush Ceiling Light with Natural Shades in Chrome. Featuring 5 lights (with lampshades included) for optimal lighting coverage and a contemporary white and chrome design. This semi flush ceiling light will pair seamlessly with multiple home interiors.