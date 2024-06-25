BHS Benson Curved Floor Lamp, Silver

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

The Benson floor lamp comes with a curved arm design and dome head, adding a unique touch to the piece and angling the beam of light downwards, perfect for directional lighting. The satin nickel finish adds a sleek and glossy look to the lamp, enhancing the modernism of the fitting further and giving it a luxurious feel. Floor lamps are the perfect homely lights as they are not fixed fittings, meaning they can be moved around different areas until the perfect place is found.

