BHS Large Velvet Easy Fit Light Shade, Teal

The 40cm Velvet Shade in Teal and Brass has an elegant appearance in your room, projecting a soft, warm light throughout the room as the interior brass finish reflects the illumination. Easy to fit, the shade can be implemented into your homeÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¾Ã‚Â¢s interior arrangements with ease.