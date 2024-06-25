Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Terrazzo Forella Table Lamp, Black
image 1 of BHS Terrazzo Forella Table Lamp, Blackimage 2 of BHS Terrazzo Forella Table Lamp, Blackimage 3 of BHS Terrazzo Forella Table Lamp, Blackimage 4 of BHS Terrazzo Forella Table Lamp, Blackimage 5 of BHS Terrazzo Forella Table Lamp, Black

BHS Terrazzo Forella Table Lamp, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£60.00

£60.00/each

BHS Terrazzo Forella Table Lamp, Black
The Forella Terrazzo Table Lamp in Satin Black is the pinnacle of modern home decor. Create a gorgeous, glowing atmosphere whilst elevating your home decor with a terrazzo base. The two pale smoke glass shades offer a beautiful opportunity for a comforting glow.
monochrome home decorLED compatible (bulbs sold separately)Sleek black finish

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here