image 1 of BHS Valerie 5 Light Ceiling Light, Silver
image 1 of BHS Valerie 5 Light Ceiling Light, Silverimage 2 of BHS Valerie 5 Light Ceiling Light, Silverimage 3 of BHS Valerie 5 Light Ceiling Light, Silverimage 4 of BHS Valerie 5 Light Ceiling Light, Silverimage 5 of BHS Valerie 5 Light Ceiling Light, Silver

BHS Valerie 5 Light Ceiling Light, Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

BHS Valerie 5 Light Ceiling Light, Silver
Introduce glamour into your home with the Large 5 Light Valerie Flush Ceiling Light in Chrome. The chrome finish suits most home interiors, specifically minimalistic homes. With a cascading, waterfall-like arrangement of crystal-effect droplets, you can make a statement in your home.
Cascading crystal-effect dropletsIdeal for hallways or staircasesFlush ceiling plate contrast traditional piece

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here