BHS Quentin Table Lamp, Grey

BHS Quentin Table Lamp, Grey
Simplicity is the definition of this Quentin table lamp. The grey shade adds a neutral touch which compliments the slim base, allowing the piece to blend into a plethora of different home decors with ease, perfect for a living room or bedroom as a quaint and minimal bedside table lamp. Table lamps are excellent features for the home, as you can constantly move them around until the perfect place is found.
Stylish base design with large grey shadeInline switch for convenienceIdeal in a living room or on a bedside table

