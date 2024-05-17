image 1 of BHS Orianna 5 Light Ceiling Light, Silver
image 1 of BHS Orianna 5 Light Ceiling Light, Silverimage 2 of BHS Orianna 5 Light Ceiling Light, Silverimage 3 of BHS Orianna 5 Light Ceiling Light, Silverimage 4 of BHS Orianna 5 Light Ceiling Light, Silverimage 5 of BHS Orianna 5 Light Ceiling Light, Silver

BHS Orianna 5 Light Ceiling Light, Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

BHS Orianna 5 Light Ceiling Light, Silver
Brighten your living room or bedroom with the Orianna Large 5 Arm Flush Ceiling Light in Chrome. The curved arms of this flush ceiling light add a discreet elegance to your decor.
Contemporary chrome finish5 bulb holders flood the room with lightGlass shades diffuse a stunning lighting effect

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here