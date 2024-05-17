Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Burwick Up or Down Outdoor Wall Light, Black
image 1 of BHS Burwick Up or Down Outdoor Wall Light, Blackimage 2 of BHS Burwick Up or Down Outdoor Wall Light, Blackimage 3 of BHS Burwick Up or Down Outdoor Wall Light, Blackimage 4 of BHS Burwick Up or Down Outdoor Wall Light, Blackimage 5 of BHS Burwick Up or Down Outdoor Wall Light, Black

BHS Burwick Up or Down Outdoor Wall Light, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£23.00

£23.00/each

BHS Burwick Up or Down Outdoor Wall Light, Black
Light up for patio wonderfully with the Burwick Outdoor Single Up Or Down Wall Light in Black. This wall light allows you chose the lighting look for your garden or porchway.
Modern black finishWater resistant IP44 ratedCompatible with energy efficient bulbs

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here