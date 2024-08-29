Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Cinder Up and Down Outdoor Wall Light, Dark Grey
image 1 of BHS Cinder Up and Down Outdoor Wall Light, Dark Greyimage 2 of BHS Cinder Up and Down Outdoor Wall Light, Dark Greyimage 3 of BHS Cinder Up and Down Outdoor Wall Light, Dark Greyimage 4 of BHS Cinder Up and Down Outdoor Wall Light, Dark Greyimage 5 of BHS Cinder Up and Down Outdoor Wall Light, Dark Grey

BHS Cinder Up and Down Outdoor Wall Light, Dark Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£38.00

£38.00/each

BHS Cinder Up and Down Outdoor Wall Light, Dark Grey
Elevate your outdoor ambience with the timeless waterproof design of the Cinder Up and Down Outdoor Wall Light in anthracite, providing both upward and downward illumination to enhance the aesthetics of your outdoor spaces, featuring a photocell sensor for automated lighting control.
IP44 rated for water resistanceFeatures a sensor for automated lighting controlModern anthracite finish

View all Garden Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here