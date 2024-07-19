BHS Murray Outdoor Wall Light, Black

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

In a sleek and stylish black finish, the Murray 1 Light Outdoor Cylinder Wall Light is ideal for creating a modern appearance in your porch or entryway with a minimalist cylindrical design. This light also features an IP44 rating for protection against outdoor weather conditions.

In a sleek and stylish black finish, the Murray 1 Light Outdoor Cylinder Wall Light is ideal for creating a modern appearance in your porch or entryway with a minimalist cylindrical design. This light also features an IP44 rating for protection against outdoor weather conditions.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.