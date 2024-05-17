image 1 of BHS Charlotte 9 Light Chandelier, Silver
BHS Charlotte 9 Light Chandelier, Silver

Add a touch of glamour to your dining room with the Charlotte 9 Light Chandelier in shining chrome, featuring a stunning design with crystal effect accents and a height-adjustable chain. Its nine lights and chrome finish create a dazzling focal point, perfect for illuminating your dining area with elegance.
Features crystal effect accentsCan be styled in any living room or bedroomHigh shine metallic finish

