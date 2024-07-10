BHS Lille Outdoor Wall Light, Black

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Add a touch of elegance to your outdoor decor with the Lille Outdoor Bevelled Glass Wall Light Lantern in black, featuring a bevelled glass panels with a classic rectangular lantern design for a sophisticated look. Its black finish and IP44 rated design create a stylish and water resistant lighting solution for your outdoor areas.

Add a touch of elegance to your outdoor decor with the Lille Outdoor Bevelled Glass Wall Light Lantern in black, featuring a bevelled glass panels with a classic rectangular lantern design for a sophisticated look. Its black finish and IP44 rated design create a stylish and water resistant lighting solution for your outdoor areas.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.