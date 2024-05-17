Snug Brilliantly Bouncy Duvet - 10.5 Tog - King

The Brilliantly Bouncy Duvet is jam-packed with springy eco filling that will bounce back to shape for fabulously full, long-lasting bounciness. The 10.5 tog rating is ideal for every season so you can wrap the duvet round you, whatever the weather.

We’ve got you; your bedding is filled with 100% recycled content giving our lovely planet a helping hand. We care so you can be carefree, the squidgy fibres were once plastic bottles that have enjoyed a wonderful makeover.

Here at snug, we believe that everyone deserves a happy sleep!