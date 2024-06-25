Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Glow Kid's Outer Space Easy Fit Shade, Blue
image 1 of BHS Glow Kid's Outer Space Easy Fit Shade, Blueimage 2 of BHS Glow Kid's Outer Space Easy Fit Shade, Blueimage 3 of BHS Glow Kid's Outer Space Easy Fit Shade, Blueimage 4 of BHS Glow Kid's Outer Space Easy Fit Shade, Blueimage 5 of BHS Glow Kid's Outer Space Easy Fit Shade, Blue

BHS Glow Kid's Outer Space Easy Fit Shade, Blue

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£18.00

£18.00/each

BHS Glow Kid's Outer Space Easy Fit Shade, Blue
Elevate your little astronaut's room with the enchanting Glow Outer Space Light Shade in Multicoloured. The galaxy design of this lamp shade is sure to immerse your little one with out of this world wonder.
Bright multi-coloured finishQuick and simple to installFabric construction diffuses a warm glow

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here