image 1 of BHS Glow Kid's Stars Mobile Shade, Navy
image 1 of BHS Glow Kid's Stars Mobile Shade, Navyimage 2 of BHS Glow Kid's Stars Mobile Shade, Navyimage 3 of BHS Glow Kid's Stars Mobile Shade, Navyimage 4 of BHS Glow Kid's Stars Mobile Shade, Navyimage 5 of BHS Glow Kid's Stars Mobile Shade, Navy

BHS Glow Kid's Stars Mobile Shade, Navy

Complete a cosmic theme for your nursery with the Glow Stars Mobile Easy Fit Shade in Navy. The deep navy finish of this lamp shade fits with many different colour schemes and aesthetics.
Sleek navy finishQuick and simple to installCaptivating star design

