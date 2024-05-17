Tower T24042WHT 20L 800W Manual Microwave White

Powered by MagnaWave technology, concentrated waves circulate to ensure heat is distributed evenly for a well cooked meal - keeping intense flavours for amazing results. This microwave features a powerful 800W output for faster cooking heating, with 6 adjustable heat settings. The huge inner 20 litre capacity can easily fit a standard 10 dinner plate, giving you versatility to use large dishes to cook for the whole family. Its 30-minute timer provides enough time to cook meals with complete precision, whilst the defrost function cooks meals from frozen in minutes - ideal for leftovers or a speedy emergency snack. The intelligent control panel features large buttons dial control to use the pre-set functions, defrost settings manual selections, with a stay cool ergonomic handle for easy open closing. A high quality glass turntable ensures your food is cooked thoroughly, while its sleek mirror door looks great in modern kitchens. The easy clean interior requires a simple wipe after use.