Carmen C81127BC Gift Hair Dryer & Straightener Midnight Blue

Create the perfect look for any occasion with the 2-in-1 hair styling set from Carmen. The styling kit has everything you need to achieve a beautiful blow dry and sleek straight styles with the included hair dryer and straightener. The high performance hair dryer gives you professional blow-dry results fast, with 3 heat and 2 speed settings including a cool shot function to lock your style in place for longer. With an integrated rear mirror, you can instantly check your style is ready for the day. The straightener uses ceramic plates to smooth out hair with a frizz-free finish, giving you salon quality straightness in every stroke. Keratin micro-conditioners are transferred to hair for heat protection and conditioning to give you healthy, shiny results. Part of the Carmen Twilight range, this luxurious hair styling set is styled in an opulent midnight blue with soft gold accents.
Powerful 1800W with Keratin for fast drying and gorgeous healthy hairIntegrated rear mirror so you can instantly check your styleSuitable for all hair types/styles with 2 speeds and 3 heat settingsCool shot function sets styles for a flawless finishStraightener heats up to 215C for waves and sleek straight stylesCeramic coated plates create a smooth frizz free finishWhile Keratin protects hair from damage for healthy shiny hair360 degree anti-tangle swivel cord for ultra-easy styling

