BHS Metallic Linen Easy Fit Light Shade, Natural

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

The 30cm Metallic Linen Easyfit shade showcases a minimalist design that can easily be placed onto any pre-existing light fitting for a quick and easy DIY update to your lighting arrangements. With a natural finish, this lamp shade allows you to create beautiful neutral toned styling in your home, diffusing a warm glow across your interior for relaxing atmospheric lighting. Ideal for lounge areas and bedrooms.

The 30cm Metallic Linen Easyfit shade showcases a minimalist design that can easily be placed onto any pre-existing light fitting for a quick and easy DIY update to your lighting arrangements. With a natural finish, this lamp shade allows you to create beautiful neutral toned styling in your home, diffusing a warm glow across your interior for relaxing atmospheric lighting. Ideal for lounge areas and bedrooms.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.