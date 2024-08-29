Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Tristan Tripod Table Lamp, Brass
image 1 of BHS Tristan Tripod Table Lamp, Brassimage 2 of BHS Tristan Tripod Table Lamp, Brassimage 3 of BHS Tristan Tripod Table Lamp, Brassimage 4 of BHS Tristan Tripod Table Lamp, Brassimage 5 of BHS Tristan Tripod Table Lamp, Brass

BHS Tristan Tripod Table Lamp, Brass

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£60.00

£60.00/each

BHS Tristan Tripod Table Lamp, Brass
The chic design of the Tristan Tripod Table Lamp in Brass and White offers an extremely versatile style and design. The white lamp shade and stylish brass finish pair seamlessly with almost every interior theme. The white lamp shade helps to project a warm wash of light across the room.
Stylish brass finishTrendy tripod styleConvenient inline switch

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here