Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Soni Floor Lamp, Antique Brass
image 1 of BHS Soni Floor Lamp, Antique Brassimage 2 of BHS Soni Floor Lamp, Antique Brassimage 3 of BHS Soni Floor Lamp, Antique Brassimage 4 of BHS Soni Floor Lamp, Antique Brassimage 5 of BHS Soni Floor Lamp, Antique Brass

BHS Soni Floor Lamp, Antique Brass

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£100.00

£100.00/each

BHS Soni Floor Lamp, Antique Brass
This classic Soni floor lamp comes finished in stunning antique brass for a traditional and vintage feel, perfect for illuminating a living room or bedroom area. Two alabaster shades are attached to the base, complimenting the twisted design of the piece to create a light which never truly goes out of style thanks to its minimal structure and appearance.
Two bulbs (sold separately)Slender design so will fit in most spacesIndustrial antique brass finish

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here