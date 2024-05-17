image 1 of BHS Orianna Table Lamp, Silver
BHS Orianna Table Lamp, Silver

This Orianna table lamp brings a luxurious and vibrant feel to a room of your choice, particularly ideal for a living room or bedroom as a glamorous bedside table lamp. The chrome finish adds a sleek and rich look to the piece, complimenting the two crystal ball shades to create a decorative light that blends in with a multitude of home interiors and decors. The spiral base gives the fitting a unique touch, adding a contemporary feel to the modern lamp.
Crystal-effect encased platesIdeal for bedside tables or side tablesChic chrome finish

