image 1 of BHS Hoy Outdoor Wall Light, Black
image 1 of BHS Hoy Outdoor Wall Light, Blackimage 2 of BHS Hoy Outdoor Wall Light, Blackimage 3 of BHS Hoy Outdoor Wall Light, Blackimage 4 of BHS Hoy Outdoor Wall Light, Blackimage 5 of BHS Hoy Outdoor Wall Light, Black

BHS Hoy Outdoor Wall Light, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

BHS Hoy Outdoor Wall Light, Black
Enhance your outdoor lighting with the Hoy Polycarbonate Round Bulkhead Outdoor Wall Light in Black. The porthole design of this 1 light fixture brings an industrial and nautical accent to your modern outdoor aesthetic.
Modern black finishWater resistant IP44 ratedVintage industrial styling

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here