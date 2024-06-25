image 1 of BHS Albie Up and Down Wall Light, Black
BHS Albie Up and Down Wall Light, Black

Brighten up your outdoor space with the Albie Outdoor Curved LED Up and Down Wall Light in sleek black, offering modern style and energy-efficient lighting. Its curved design, IP44 rating and LED technology provide both ambient and directional illumination, perfect for enhancing the architectural appeal of your home.
IP44 rated for water resistanceSuitable for any outdoor settingComes in a sleek black finish

