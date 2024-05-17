image 1 of BHS Hale Outdoor Wall Light, Stainless Steel
image 1 of BHS Hale Outdoor Wall Light, Stainless Steelimage 2 of BHS Hale Outdoor Wall Light, Stainless Steelimage 3 of BHS Hale Outdoor Wall Light, Stainless Steelimage 4 of BHS Hale Outdoor Wall Light, Stainless Steelimage 5 of BHS Hale Outdoor Wall Light, Stainless Steel

BHS Hale Outdoor Wall Light, Stainless Steel

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

BHS Hale Outdoor Wall Light, Stainless Steel
Illuminate your outdoor walls with the Hale Outdoor Slat Wall Light in durable stainless steel, offering both style and durability with a waterproof IP44 rating. Its slatted design and stainless steel finish provide a modern and functional lighting solution for your outdoor areas.
IP44 rated for water resistanceFeatures a slatted designHigh shine metallic finish

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here