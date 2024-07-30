Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Murray Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Black
image 1 of BHS Murray Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Blackimage 2 of BHS Murray Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Blackimage 3 of BHS Murray Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Blackimage 4 of BHS Murray Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Black

BHS Murray Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£29.00

£29.00/each

BHS Murray Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Black
With a compact minimalist design and a sleek black finish this Murray Outdoor Cylinder Wall Light with Photocell takes up minimal space and gives a seamless look against your walls. This modern light also has a useful photocell feature which accordingly adjusts the brightness of the lamp as the natural daylight levels outside get brighter or darker.
IP44 rated ensure water resistanceSleek black finishBuilt-in sensor

View all Garden Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here