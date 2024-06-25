image 1 of BHS Bella 3 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Silver
image 1 of BHS Bella 3 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Silverimage 2 of BHS Bella 3 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Silverimage 3 of BHS Bella 3 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Silverimage 4 of BHS Bella 3 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Silverimage 5 of BHS Bella 3 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Silver

BHS Bella 3 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

BHS Bella 3 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Silver
This Bella ceiling light comes with a flush design, making it the perfect fitting for rooms with low ceilings due to the minimal drop. A chrome finish coats the base, bringing a sleek and opulent look to the light while complimenting the three glass shades, creating a piece which is perfect for a living room or kitchen for a modern and elegant touch in the space. This feature also has the ability to blend into an array of different decors due to its simplistic twisted arm design and minimal colour scheme.
Ideal for low ceilingsDiamond-style shadesSleek chrome finish

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here