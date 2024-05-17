image 1 of BHS Hennock 5 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Brass
BHS Hennock 5 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Brass

BHS Hennock 5 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Brass
Light up your living space with the Hennock Ceiling Light in classic brass, offering both style and illumination. Its brass finish and abstract design combined with clear glass shades make it a versatile addition to any room in your home.
Flush fittings are ideal for low ceilingsCan be styled in any living room or bedroomHas a chic brass finish

