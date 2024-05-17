image 1 of BHS Glow Kid's Feather Easy Fit Shade, Pink
image 1 of BHS Glow Kid's Feather Easy Fit Shade, Pinkimage 2 of BHS Glow Kid's Feather Easy Fit Shade, Pinkimage 3 of BHS Glow Kid's Feather Easy Fit Shade, Pinkimage 4 of BHS Glow Kid's Feather Easy Fit Shade, Pinkimage 5 of BHS Glow Kid's Feather Easy Fit Shade, Pink

BHS Glow Kid's Feather Easy Fit Shade, Pink

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

BHS Glow Kid's Feather Easy Fit Shade, Pink
Elevate your space with the charming Glow Feather Easy Fit Shade in Pink. Delicately crafted with soft pink feathers of this light shade creates a cozy and inviting atmosphere.
Stunning pink finishQuick and simple to installSoft feather design

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here